Brookshire Grocery Co. will host its eighth annual Fresh 15 race on Saturday morning with all the proceeds going to local nonprofits.
The annual races will be held at Fresh by Brookshire’s store, located at 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place with abbreviated event format.
The Fresh 15 features 15K and 5K races with a scenic route of the south side of Tyler, with both courses starting and finishing at Fresh by Brookshire’s. Tyler Police, BGC Racing staff and volunteers will assist in directing traffic.
“We are excited to host this epic race in our hometown again,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. and executive sponsor for BGC Racing. “Our team is dedicated to offering a safe event while including as many of our favorite race traditions as possible. While some things will change, other things, like our incredible race swage, fun courses, and inspiring finishers, will make this year an unforgettable experience and epic race day!”
Three Lakes Parkway and Highlands Lane will be closed from 6 a.m. until race finish. Old Jacksonville Highway and Dueling Oaks Drive will close intermittently from 6:45 to 9 a.m.
All of the race revenue from the Fresh 15 is donated to local nonprofit organizations, with more than $965,000 raised since the race's start in 2014. This year, BGC said the race is expected to sell out with 3,500 runners for the 15K and 5K races.
To find more information or to register to run, visit bgcracing.com. Online registration for the FRESH 15 closes at 11:55 p.m. on Friday unless the race becomes sold out before that time.
The Fresh 15 will also feature a Lil’ FRESHie 1K race for kids.
For safety and to practice social distancing, BGC Racing is limiting race registration to make sure the start and finish corrals will provide needed space for runners before and after the race. Runners will also have timed, staggered starts to further encourage social distancing. Every runner will get a “race-safe” kit with materials and information on race day protocols.
Race swag includes a finisher’s medal, finisher’s apparel item and free high-resolution race photos. To not gather in crowds, the post-race party will not be part of the event this year, but there will still be race goodies available.
Runners can still pick up their packets noon to 9 p.m. Friday or from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday. Packet pickup will be at the Fresh by Brookshire’s parking lot. Friends and family members may pick up packets for each other as long if they provide a digital or paper copy of the photo ID of the athlete.
A prize purse totaling $22,000 will be awarded to top, in-person finishers within several categories for the 15K and 5K races. Current Tyler residents could receive the Local Legends awards, with cash prizes given to the top three male and female 15K finishers.