It's that time of year for Brookshire Grocery Go. to host the ninth annual FRESH 15.
The race will be held Saturday at the FRESH by Brookshire's store, 6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler.
The FRESH 15 event will feature 15K, 5K and Lil’ FRESHie 1K races, with courses starting and finishing at FRESH by Brookshire’s and cheering support along the way from volunteers, DJs and bands. In an effort to maximize safety and practice social distancing, BGC Racing is limiting race registration to ensure the start and finish corrals will effectively provide needed space for runners before and after the race. Runners will also benefit from participating in timed, staggered starts to further encourage social distancing.
Every race participant will receive incredible race swag including a finisher’s medal, finisher’s apparel item and free high-resolution race photos. The post-race party has been scaled back some this year to help encourage social distancing among race participants.
Packet Pickup
Runners can pick up their packets from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday or from 5 to 6 a.m. Saturday. Packet pickup will be at the FRESH by Brookshire’s parking lot. Friends and/or family members may pick up packets for each other as long as they provide a digital or paper copy of the photo ID of the athlete.
Community Impact
Since the inaugural race eight years ago, 100 percent of race revenue will be donated to local nonprofit organizations, with more than $1,115,000 raised since the FRESH 15 was established in 2014. The FRESH 15 is donating to 24 local organizations this year. BGC Racing hosts two races each year, the FRESH 15 and Heroes Run in Shreveport.
Runner Perks
A prize purse totaling $22,000 will be awarded to top, in-person finishers within several categories for the 15K and 5K races. Current Tyler residents are eligible for the Local Legends, with cash prizes awarded to the top three male and female 15K finishers.
BGC Racing also offers the Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Run in Bossier City which is scheduled for Oct. 15. For more information and to register to run or volunteer, visit bgcracing.com.
Online registration for the FRESH 15 closes at 11:55 p.m. CST on Friday, unless it sells out earlier.