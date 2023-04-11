Brookshire Grocery Co. presented $160,000 to more than twenty non-profit organizations across East Texas from funds raised during the 10th annual FRESH 15 Race.
“This is a day that we all really look forward to,” said Brookshire Grocery Racing Director Ashleigh Endicott. “These donations that are made today will make a huge impact… in our community.”
According to Endicott, in the last ten years since the race has begun, nearly $1.5 million has been raised for various organizations in the community.
“This cultivated a lot of work for a lot of people in this city,” Endicott said.
All proceeds from the race go toward non-profits.
“We do not keep one penny… one hundred percent all goes back to the community,” Endicott said.
The money helps support the community for groceries, medical and therapeutic care for children, communities for adults with disabilities, equipment to aid law enforcement and firefighters and much more.
The race began 10 years ago as an effort to promote health and wellness and see more people become active.
“What’s really unique about our team is that it is composed entirely of volunteers,” Endicott said. “We all have jobs so we don’t get to do this full time but we do this because this is a true passion for us. We’ve fallen in love with you guys and we want to give back.”
Jamie Sanders of Hope Haven of East Texas expressed her appreciation before the crowd at FRESH and how the funds will be used for therapeutic services for the teen girls in foster care.
“This is so important for us to be a part of this… none of us can do this alone,” Sanders said.
In a record-breaking year, the race hosted 4,200 runners, from 30 states.
“These 29 non-profits organizations make Tyler the place it is,” Brookshire CEO Brad Brookshire said.
Nonprofits like the Tyler Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center will use their donations to continue to serve the community by offering resources and services for those who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Susie Grona, vice president of the board of directors, hardly had words to express their appreciation.
“I’m… grateful, blessed,” she said. “We’ve grown so much and with the donation we are going to continue to grow.”
They’ve been able to dole out 88 assignments, meaning sending sign language interpreters to assist those in need and with the donations they hope to establish more programs and build on the ones they already have.
“We want to take advantage of the growth that we have,” said Alana Husband, interpreter coordinator. “There are 23 counties in East Texas and we want to continue to find ways to service those who are deaf and hard of hearing.”
Therapet, who relies solely on donations, will be using their donations to fund their busy calendar.
“We are so proud to be a part of this community and it’s such an honor to be included in their nonprofits,” said Elysia Reineck, executive director of Therapets.
The funds will go towards general operating expenses, including training.
“We are visiting places every single day… so this donation will keep us active and staying busy,” Reineck said.
The organizations that benefited from the donations include:
- Adaptive Foundation
- Breckenridge Village
- Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County
- Children's Village
- Christian Women's Job Corp
- East Texas Crisis Center, Inc
- Finn's Friends
- Fit Steps/Cancer Foundation For Life
- For The Silent
- Gold Network of East Texas
- Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery
- Hope Haven of East Texas
- Hospice of East Texas
- Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas
- Next Step Community Solutions
- Refuge of Light
- Rose City Young Marines
- Salvation Army - Tyler, TX
- SHINE
- St. Paul Children's Services
- The Arc of Smith County
- The Fostering Collective
- The Mentoring Alliance
- Therapet
- Tyler Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center
- Tyler Fire Department
- Tyler ISD Foundation
- Tyler Police Department
- Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation