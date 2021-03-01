Voters will choose between two candidates for the District 5 seat on Tyler City Council in May.
Kenith Freeman and Bob Westbrook filed for the council seat. Incumbent Westbrook was among the first to announce his re-run.
Westbrook chairs the Smith County Business Education Council and the Tyler Area Partnership 4 Education. Westbrook also serves on the Mayor’s Mentor Assistance Program that guides high school seniors through the college and financial aid application process. He serves as a director on the board of Tyler Innovation Pipeline.
Westbrook was recently a past chairman of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, Area Development Council chairman, Government Affairs Committee chairman, board of East Texas Food Bank chairman, Northeast Texas Public Health District chairman and Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation chairman.
“It’s unfinished business. The reason that I ran in the first place (is) … the community was so good to us. When we got active and engaged in the community, that’s when I found the chamber and the rotary and this ‘can-do’ spirit amongst the business community, that if there’s an issue, the community will come together and help find a solution for it. I was enamored with that type of culture here. When I sold my restaurants, I decided that’s exactly what I would do, run for city council and see what type of contribution that I could make with city council,” Westbrook said.
Westbrook emphasized not only does the city try to solve problems, but they also try to come up with ways for economic development. This is what Westbrook said he has brought to the city council for his past two terms.
When he entered office, Westbrook said he had a long list of things he wanted to get done, and he said much of them he was successful in executing.
Among multiple infrastructure projects in District 5, Westbrook said one of his goals entering office was to make himself accessible and engaged as a conservative leader. He also established “Coffee with the Councilman” before COVID-19. Since the pandemic, Westbrook said he’s been active on NextDoor, a social platform that connects local businesses, services and provides new updates.
Westbrook is working to establish a water main, which will improve the water quality for those that live in the Woods part of Tyler.
“For far too long, councils before ours and citizens alike have just simply enjoyed the amenities of our wonderful community, and we simply didn’t spend any money to maintain it, and that goes along with our water system also, too,” Westbrook said.
Westbrook said the city just completed the modernization and update of the Tyler Golden Road Water Treatment Plant, which has the highest quality of water. He said he's also supported funding for parks, bike trail systems and smoking ordinances.
“You can see why I’m so excited to run for my last term and to fulfil my commitment to what I’ve personally committed to accomplish in the last two years. I feel like I’m the best candidate for the job, so I would greatly appreciate all of the citizens in District 5 to vote for me and give me two more years in my last term in office,” Westbrook said.
Freeman, a Tyler native, life-long resident and retired employee of the city of Tyler, said he is running to give back to the city that’s been good to him.
Freeman has six children and five grandchildren.
“Like everybody, I’m concerned about safety and infrastructure, but my safety is different. I want to be proactive,” he said.
Freeman would like to inspire the fire chief to add more fire hydrants to specific blocks of the district.
“There’s not enough. I think they’re too far apart. I don’t know the protocols for that, but I see they have to bring another engine just to keep the water, but I do see some that are in bad conditions, but I think if more were added and reduce the distance between each one, maybe it would make it more safer in a sense that they would be able to have water in case they need it, and don’t have to stretch the hose so far,” Freeman said. “Even in my neighborhood, I really want to see if something can be done, really just to hear the complaints from the citizens of Tyler and see can I make a difference."
He also would like to be a voice for the employees of the city of Tyler.
“I want to be that person that the employees of Tyler can feel comfortable in coming to me and sharing some concerns and maybe see what I can do on their behalf,” Freeman said.
Since announcing his run for councilman in District 5, he’s seen the new infrastructure on drains on one side of Golden Road, but has concerns for the drains on the other side of Golden Road, where he said the properties are not as elegant.
“They left the ditches open and those people’s properties are eroding. If we can just put cement walls and keep it from deteriorating in those parts of the neighborhood, I have that concern,” Freeman said. “I just want to be the common man’s representative and get people involved in expressing. I just want people to feel like they have a voice."
Freeman teaches a Bible study class at his church.
“So many people know me, they know the honesty that I have, the integrity that I have, the love for people. I know my opponent has a lot of boards, but I want to be the one that’s out there getting his hands dirty, representing the people. I want to be more of a people’s person,” he said.
Freeman has a slogan, "Oneness of hands, together we win." When he leaves office, Freeman said he would like to see improvements on drainages and infrastructure upgrades in fire hydrants.
Early voting will begin April 19 through 27, and Election Day is May 1.