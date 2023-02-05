The Freedom Runners hosted a Winter 5K, 10K, and 15K Fun Run on Saturday at Rose Rudman Park in Tyler.
“We’ve been putting on races for 11 years,” said Michelle Genin.
Genin and her partner, Mark Vishnevsky, founded The Freedom Runners, as well as their organization A Better World Running. The Freedom Runners is an organization that focuses on promoting health, and fitness while their mission is to “provide fun, friendly, affordable small races for everyone, all abilities and levels.”
“My favorite part of organizing these events is that we get to promote fitness and healthy lifestyles,” said Vishnevsky. “We also get to promote being together, and socialization which is very important, especially over the last couple of years.”
About 30 runners of all ages gathered at the park around 8:30 a.m. The event consisted of three runs, a 5K, 10K and a 15K. While the contestants ran, Genin set up snacks, water and giveaways at a table for their return.
“Community is a big aspect,” she said.
“If we can just improve ourselves, we can help improve the world,” Vishnevsky added.
Seventeen-year-old Brendon Fuller, first place finisher of the 5K, came in at 22 minutes and 3 seconds. He was followed by John Dobbs, Jeff Quesenberry and Mark Shrewsbury.
“My freshman year is when I started running, and now I’m a senior,” said Fuller. “I didn’t really get into it until my sophomore year. Really this is actually my second or third year of actually running.”
Runners even came from as far as Shreveport, Louisiana, to participate in the event.
“We have varying years of experience,” said Candice Ratliff, a contestant who participated in the 5K. “This is my second year in the 5K. I really enjoyed the park. It’s beautiful.”
Ratliff, along with her two friends Christena Francis and Brittany Rochelle Willis call themselves the “Black Bouquet Runners” and they travel to different running events together, often.
“It has some of the most spectacular people that you’d ever want to see,” said Rochelle Willis.
“One of my favorite memories, is meeting all these wonderful, amazing people from all aspects of life,” said Vishnesky. “Young, old, rich, and poor. They really inspire us and are just really motivating, inspiring and amazing to watch.”
The 10K first place winner was Jessica Edelman, and the 15K first place winner was Michael DeSanchez. At the end of the race, runners congratulated each other while the organizers gave out gift bags and took pictures.
“What I like to say at the end of the race is if everyone can do one small, random act of kindness every day,” said Vishnevsky, “it would help make the world a better place.”