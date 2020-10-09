Fans of music can tune in to Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch!, a free concert series from the stage of downtown Tyler's Liberty Hall.
The concerts are set for the second Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The concerts will be streamed live from the Liberty Hall Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LibertyHallTyler/
To support local musicians, during the concert links will be posted to digital tip jars and social media sites of the bands.
This virtual music series began after Liberty Hall shut down for the coronavirus pandemic. Due to continuing COVID-19 precautions, Liberty Hall will remain closed through the end of the year.
The show on Saturday includes a 30 minute set from pop/R&B musician Max Mcruiz at 11 a.m. followed by an hour and a half of jazz music from UT Tyler Jazz Faculty & Friends.
"There's so much talent in this community, it's unreal," Liberty Hall Manager Rebecca Hale said.