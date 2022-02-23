Free public Wi-Fi is now available in downtown Troup.
The Troup Community Development Corp. project to bring 12 routers to downtown finished with the installation of the last one this month after beginning in November. The routers provide about 300 feet of access in every direction and cover an area from west of the railroad tracks on West Duval Street to City Hall and including Patriot Park, the library and South and North Georgia streets.
Suzanne Loudamy, TCDC executive director, said the community will benefit from the free Wi-Fi as businesses use it to conduct transactions and to promote sales and special events.
“The project promotes new and expanded business enterprises as well as enhance the quality of life as part of community development,” she said. “Offering this enhancement to the downtown area will be a plus to businesses, visitors and others who may need Wi-Fi to complete school work, job applications or other online tasks.”
In September, Loudamy said the project had been under development for a couple of months. The proposal went in front of Troup City Council on Sept. 20 for approval of $50,000 to fund it.
According to minutes from the meeting, the proposal was met with a tie vote broken by Mayor Joe Carlyle’s vote in favor of the proposal.
Jill Smith, who has lived in Troup for 20 years and has owned a business downtown since 2020, said she thinks the Wi-Fi project is beneficial.
“The community Wi-Fi is helpful for those visiting the downtown area of Troup,” she said. “It makes it convenient for anyone traveling or working in the area.”