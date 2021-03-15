A Frankston woman died Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway on State Highway 155 in Smith County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report, a 17-year-old female from Frankston, was driving a Ford Escape northbound in the left lane of SH 155. A pedestrian, who was later identified as Melissa Renee Chreiman, 33, of Frankston, tried to cross the road from east to west.
DPS said the vehicle struck Chreiman and she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was taken to Lighthouse Funeral Home in Tyler.
The crash remains under investigation, according to DPS.