The Frankston Art Walk on the Square benefits downtown, but is an opportunity to showcase local talent.
This year, that talent came in all ages.
The crowd was interested in one vendor, CG Originals, and shoppers were shocked to learn the person who hand-made the items, from purses to rag blankets was 14-year-old Calee Tilton.
"A lot of people thought my mom made all of this," Tilton said with a smile. "I started making things when I was 8 and it got bigger."
She made pillows at first, then during a visit with her aunt in Houston she learned how to make rag blankets.
"The rag blankets are my favorite," she said by her display, with masks, headbands, scrunchies, placemats and holders of all kinds. She has an Etsy store and Facebook page. She's also excited to be a part of an event on May 10 for the Salvation Army in Tyler. But Saturday was special because of the event.
"I thought it was really cool I got to be a part of it," Tilton said. "I had a lot of younger girls come back and buy more."
The Frankston Economic Development Corporation sponsored the art walk. The art walk was founded by Gigi Selman four years ago but canceled last year because of the pandemic. As soon as the event ended, Selman was asked to bring it back next year.
"It was a raging success! We had more artists than ever, and the largest crowd, too," Selman said. " It was a wonderful day. All of the visitors had nothing but compliments for the event. This will be an annual event because it was so popular."
The event will be held on April 30, 2022.
Another vendor, Eleanor Brown, was thrilled with the event. She has been making quality costume jewelry from her home on Lake Palestine the last year with no events to attend. She was looking forward the art walk which was canceled. Not only did she enjoy the event, she also saw friends and family.
Brown makes necklaces, bracelets, sun catchers and ornaments and she has scents.
"I want to make quality jewelry that won't tarnish and will stay together. I'm enjoying the experience. I've had a lot of good feedback and made new customers. It was a good crowd, very steady all day. I think everyone is happy."
Brown has made jewelry for the past three years. Her husband helped with set up and she said it was "great to see so many familiar faces."
The event also featured artisans, authors and sculptors and woodworking experts. There was a car show and wine and beer tastings as well.