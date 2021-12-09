Fox News host Brian Kilmeade is set to appear at signing events Friday in Tyler and Longview for his new book that he says hopes makes a case about why "it's important to hold onto our history."
His book is called “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul.”
Kilmeade will appear at noon Friday at Texas Music City in Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, and at 3 p.m. at the Longview Mall in the JC Penney court area.
He said Thursday that this is his first time stopping in Tyler and Longview for a book tour. He added that visiting new places gives him an idea of who may be interested in his books and helps identify patriotic viewers and listeners.
Kilmeade said his new book takes place when the Civil War loomed over America and is about “two self-made men who did extraordinary things from the most oppressive circumstances."
As someone who escaped from slavery and had no knowledge of his parents or even his birthday, Douglass' life was more difficult, he said. Lincoln faced his own struggles, growing up with two illiterate parents in poverty, losing his mother at age 9 and moving multiple times to live off the land.
The book explores these two men's youths, young adulthoods, their movement from disagreement with one another to friendship, their emergence at a time when the country needed them most and their work to end slavery in America, Kilmeade said.
“I wanted to talk about their youth and to get them to the point when they finally meet and work together at a most important time,” he said.
Racial issues are still at the forefront in America, and the book is a way for Kilmeade to talk about Lincoln and Douglass in context to issues such as “taking down statues to rewrite our history,” he said.
Instead of telling people, “ ‘Hey, I hope you get the book,’ I feel like saying, ‘I hope you understand the book and why it’s important to hold onto our history,’ ” he added.
He said his goal is not to write a book filled with opinions but rather with quotes from these two historical figures and to share how they lived rather than the political party they were affiliated with.
Kilmeade said his new book is not written for the Harvard scholar to understand, but for everyone. It has a “conversational, quick moving way” that gets to the point, he added.
“I want to be accurate, but I want the story to move,” he said.
Kilmeade co-hosts Fox's morning show, "Fox & Friends," and hosts the Fox News Radio program "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
He also is the author of “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” and co-author of “George Washington’s Secret Six,” “Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates” and “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans.”
To attend one of Friday's signing events, visit www.showclix.com/events/645 .