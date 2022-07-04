There are multiple ways to celebrate the Fourth of July today in East Texas.

The City of Tyler will host its annual fireworks celebration at Lindsey Park, located at 12557 Spur 364 West.

The fun kicks off as the gates open at 2 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin after dark (around 9 p.m.). The park gate, located off Spur 364, is the only entrance, and admission is free.

Live entertainment will include music from DJ Chris Choice, and there will also be vendors and food trucks.

Alcohol, smoking and private fireworks are prohibited in the park.

Attendees are asked to arrive early for prime parking. Carpooling is highly recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion. Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be no parking allowed on soccer fields and parking along Spur 364 will be allowed once all the parking lots are full in Lindsey Park.

For those parking on the street, the city asks to please turn off your vehicles.

Officers will assist in directing traffic and parking. Please heed all directions from officers and City Staff when entering and exiting the park.

Tyler Transit buses will also be available, running every 10 to 15 minutes to transport attendees to the park at no charge from the following locations:

Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center, 13592 TX-31

Tyler Junior College West Campus, 1530 S SW Loop 323

For more information, contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 531-1370 or visit www.TylerParksandRec.com.

Other July 4 events scheduled today in East Texas:

Tyler

VFW Carl Webb Post 1799 is celebrating the Fourth with a family friendly event from 4 to 8 p.m. at 14391 Rhones Quarter in Tyler. There will be brisket, burgers, hot dogs and cake. The event will be a safe zone from fireworks, according to organizers, in respect for any veterans or community who may be sensitive to them.

Fireworks at Cascades Country Club, 4511 Briarwood Rd

Fireworks at Hollytree Country Club, 6700 Holly Dr.

Fireworks at Willowbrook Country Club, 3205 W Erwin St.

Kilgore

Fourth Of July Extravaganza, 5:30 p.m. at Kilgore City Park in Kilgore

Big Sandy

July Fourth Celebration, 5 p.m. at Big Sandy City Park in Big Sandy

Jacksonville

Lake Jacksonville July 4th Fireworks, 8 p.m. at Lake Jacksonville

Rusk

Rotary Club of Rusk Fourth of July Parade, 9 a.m. in Downtown Rusk

Canton

Fourth of July at the Cross, 7 p.m. at Lakeside Baptist Church in Canton