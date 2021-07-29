East Texas Baptist University is pleased to announce the promotion of four faculty members, including Dr. Allen Appiah-Boateng (Associate Professor of Counseling Education), Dr. Laci McRee (Associate Professor of Kinesiology), Dr. Jenny Hoover (Associate Professor of History), and Dr. Colleen Halupa (Professor of Clinical Lab Science and Dean of Online Education). These promotions mark a proud moment for the ETBU community as students, faculty, and staff have witnessed these individuals make a significant impact on campus and in the classroom.
In order to receive a promotion, requirements established by the Faculty Promotion Committee must be met and evaluated. After reviewing the committee's recommendations, portfolios from the candidates, and recommendations from the Deans of the respective schools, the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs provides the President with their recommendation. Then, under the authorization of the Board of Trustees, academic ranks are assigned by the President.
Dr. Joseph Allen Kofi Appiah-Boateng was born and raised in Ghana; he is a native of Ashanti and Akwapim. He earned his B.S. in Banking and Finance from Central University in Accra, Ghana; Chartered Diploma in Strategic Marketing Management from the Chartered Institute of Marketing-United Kingdom; M.A. in Marriage and Family Therapy from Liberty University; and Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Additionally, Dr. Appiah-Boateng has 25 years of experience in Christian leadership, including planting churches, teaching Sunday school, and pastoring through youth ministry. He believes teaching is both a ministry and public service. Dr. Appiah-Boateng was promoted to Associate Professor of Counseling Education.
Dr. Laci McRee has served at ETBU since 2011 and was promoted to Associate Professor of Kinesiology for the Frank S. Groner School of Professional Studies, teaching in the Undergraduate and Graduate programs. Before joining ETBU, she served as faculty at Texas Wesleyan University, Texas Woman's University, University of North Texas, and Tarrant County Community College. Dr. McRee earned her B.S. with a double major in Kinesiology, and Psychology from East Texas Baptist University, an M.S. in Kinesiology-Sport Psychology from the University of North Texas, and a Ph.D. in Kinesiology-Sport Management from Texas Woman's University. Her scholarly work varies from textbook chapters, international peer-reviewed research journals, and presentations at academic conferences.
Dr. Jenny Hoover has 12 years of teaching experience at ETBU and joined as a full-time faculty member in the Department of History in 2016. Dr. Hoover earned her Ph.D. in History as well as an M.A. in History from Texas Tech University. Prior to that, she obtained a B.A. in History from the University of Texas at Tyler. Dr. Hoover's research interests are in 20th Century American military and diplomatic history. She teaches courses in western and non-western civilization, Europe and the U.S. since 1914, prisoners of war, the Cold War, and U.S. survey history. Dr. Hoover was promoted to associate professor.
Dr. Colleen Halupa is the Dean of Online Education and was promoted to professor of Clinical Laboratory Science and Health and Education Administration. She has an A.S. in medical laboratory technology, a B.S. in Healthcare Management, an M.S. in Health Administration, and an Ed.D. in Curriculum and Instruction with a concentration in Educational Leadership and Management. She has published a textbook on curriculum development and health sciences, several book chapters, and numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals nationally and internationally.
“These promotions mark a special and proud moment for the ETBU community,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said. “I have had the pleasure of walking alongside these incredible scholars for a number of years, and their awards are a testament to the level of excellence that our students are experiencing in the classroom.”