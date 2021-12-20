JACKSONVILLE — Four Jacksonville ISD schools have a new tool to improve students’ communication thanks to grant funds from the Jacksonville Education Foundation.
The foundation has provided boards with words and corresponding pictures — called core communication boards — for playgrounds at East Side, West Side and Fred Douglass elementary schools and Nichols Intermediate School through an annual grant of more than $30,000 given to teachers in the district.
Speech-Language Pathologist Rebecca Meads, who is assigned to East Side elementary and Jacksonville Middle schools, said the idea came about after seeing a Facebook post.
“Ileana Torres and I, as well as the other assistants, work with students who are minimally verbal to non-verbal and provide core communication boards to them and their teachers for classroom use,” she said. “We had discussed different ways to make the core boards available to them in a variety of settings to help with their communication with teachers and peers. We are part of Facebook groups targeting school-based SLPs (speech-language pathologists) and saw a post with a playground communication board and thought that would be a wonderful addition to our playgrounds.”
Meads said the boards are a valuable asset to have on campuses and playgrounds.
“This project provides a voice for the students who have limited/non-verbal communication skills. While their peers are able to interact verbally, these students become followers instead of stating their wants and needs,” Meads said. “The communication board provides them with the words to communicate during this social time which is a vital part of their physical and emotional growth.”
She said the boards are also helpful for students who do not have communication deficits by giving them a way to organize their thoughts.
Jacksonville Education Foundation Administrative Assistant Stephanie McNeill said the grant money is raised through various fundraisers throughout the year. She cited the foundation’s Influential Indian Program, Evening with the Stars event and its newly added fishing tournament.
“The Jacksonville Education Foundation is passionate about encouraging innovative teaching and learning in Jacksonville ISD, motivating our students and teachers with community support and providing additional funding and resources to supplement campus and districtwide programs not funded by tax dollars,” McNeill said.
East Side Elementary School Principal Jodi Alderete said she is thrilled to have the communication board on campus.
“As a principal, it makes me so happy that students are learning how we all communicate differently, and we can appreciate each other and our differences,” Alderete said. “Just because we don't all express ourselves the same way doesn't mean what others say or communicate is any less important.”