The Smith County Republican Party on Wednesday will host a forum for Precinct 1 county commissioner candidates Pam Frederick and Fritz Hager.
The former teacher and current Bullard mayor Frederick and Hager, former Tyler ISD board member and board president, are competing for the open position being vacated by Neal Franklin who announced his candidacy for county judge.
Candidates will have three minutes to introduce themselves and give opening statements and two minutes to answer each question with an optional one minute for a rebuttal. Two minutes are allotted for closing statements. Smith County Republican Party Chairman David Stein will serve as moderator.
The forum is set for 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 7424 S. Broadway Ave. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Stein Smith at (903) 372-9699.