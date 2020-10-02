Dale Moran, the former mayor of Whitehouse and father of both current Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Christopher Moran, passed away Tuesday.
He was 76.
Moran moved his family to Whitehouse in 1984, and went on to serve two terms on city council and three terms as mayor in the 90s and early 2000s.
In a statement on Friday, the city of Whitehouse and Mayor Charles Parker gave condolences to the family and friends of Moran.
"Mayor Moran has left an indelible mark on Whitehouse through his steady leadership and his kindness and empathy to everyone he encountered,” Parker said. “Mayor Moran possessed a deep passion for public service and commitment to the citizens of Whitehouse, which is further exemplified through the continued service by the Moran family."
The city of Whitehouse noted that under Moran's leadership the city increased recreation opportunities and completed important infrastructure improvements that still serve the city.
Moran is survived by his four sons, Nathaniel, Christopher, Patrick and Daniel, along with 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
A full obituary will run in Sunday's edition of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.