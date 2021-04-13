Gov. Greg Abbott reappointed former Tyler Mayor Kevin Eltife to the University of Texas System Board of Regents.
Abbott announced the reappointment of Eltife, who currently serves as chair of the UT System Board of Regents, on Tuesday afternoon.
He owns Eltife Properties, was senator for Texas Senate District 1 and served on Tyler City Council. He was also a former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
As a senator, Eltife was elected president pro tempore and served as chairman of the Business and Commerce Committee and Administration Committee. He was on the Senate Committees on Finance, Natural Resources, International Relations, Open Government, Redistricting and Facilities.
He is a director at Citizens 1st Bank and board member of the Tyler Police Foundation. Eltife received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.
In addition to Eltife, CEO of Gastroenterology Consultants of South Texas Dr. Nolan Perez, of Harlingen, was reappointed and Stedman West Interests President Stuart W. Stedman, of Houston, was appointed. All three of their terms are set to expire on Feb. 1, 2027.
Abbott will reappoint Capstar Partners Chairman R. Steven “Steve” Hicks, of Austin, for a term set to expire Feb. 1, 2023.