Former Tyler City Councilman and longtime community servant Ed Moore, who served on the council for six years, passed away Monday.
Moore served in the District 3 seat on council, which covers the northwest portion of the city, from 2013 to 2019.
He was also mayor pro tem from 2014 to 2015 and during his tenure served on committees related to auditing, veterans and employee benefits.
According to his biography from the city of Tyler, Moore, a Tyler native, spent four decades as a loyal employee of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company before his retirement in 2007. He is also described as a passionate and dedicated civic and community leader.
He served in key positions at the trade union, United Steel Workers, where he was elected to its executive board for 12 consecutive years. He was the first African-American to achieve the titles of vice President and president of the USW.
Following his retirement, Moore became dedicated to community service.
In 1996, he was appointed by former Mayor Kevin Eltife and former Councilman Reginald Garrett as an inaugural member of the Half-Cent Sales Tax Board. Because of "stellar record as a champion for growing the economic tax base," he was reappointed in 2007 by Mayor Joey Seeber and City Councilman Ralph Caraway.
While Moore was on the board, the architecture design and construction of the Tyler Glass Recreation Center and the Earl Campbell Parkway began. He also worked with the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department to convert the Woldert Park baseball field into a football field.
By collaborating with State Rep. Bob Glaze, Moore's work to improve cultural awareness in north Tyler led to Lincoln Street becoming Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the addition of two turning lanes from Loop 323 onto Highway 69 North.
Moore was a member of the Tyler chapter of the A. Phillip Randolph Institute, where he served as president as well. He served as a board member of the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Juneteenth Association. He also provided board leadership to the Emmett Scott Center and the NAACP Tyler-Smith County branch.
He also coached little league basketball, baseball and football.
Moore was the son of Mary Ann Moore and Robert Moore, Jr. He graduated from Emmett Scott High School in Tyler and attended Tyler Junior College. He was married to Lillian Jean and they have a daughter, Rebecca, and a son, Edward. His grandchildren include Marquis, Ethan and Lyric.