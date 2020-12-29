A former Rusk Chamber of Commerce manager was arrested Monday on a theft charge after an investigation into the chamber's bookkeeping.
Tara Hood was charged with theft between $2,500 and $30,000 on Monday after a grand jury indictment, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
Dickson said Hood was later arraigned on Tuesday and released on bond.
This arrest comes after Rusk Chamber officials came to the Rusk Police Department concerning irregularities in the organization's bookkeeping earlier this year, Rusk Police Chief Stephen Hughes said.
Hughes said the police department investigated, and later a grand jury issued an indictment and the sheriff's office made an arrest.
Rusk Chamber President Austin Young released a statement regarding the Hood's case.
"Earlier this year and in accordance with the chamber bylaws, the annual audit of the chamber accounts was requested," Young said. "A number of disparities were identified as the information was gathered. This prompted an investigation and because the case remains pending no additional information is available at this time."