To bring joy and hope this holiday season, three former Neonatal Intensive Care Unit mothers delivered 40 stockings filled with treats to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler on Monday afternoon.
Jennifer Rasberry, of Bullard, Jamye Read, of Tyler, and Katie Skinner, of Canton, brought wagons full of goodies to Christus TMF officials to be distributed to NICU parents in need of cheering up.
Skinner said they’ve been doing this for about six years to bring some joy and encouragement.
She knows the experience first-hand as her 11-year-old and 7-year-old boys were once in the NICU.
“We know what it feels like to be in the NICU and how lonely and isolating it can be, and we can’t imagine what it’s like now when there’s less visitors coming in to see you and see your baby,” Skinner said. “All of our boys have been through that and they’re all healthy today.”
Skinner said because of donations from community members the amount of stocking treats was twice as much this year.
“We want to carry a burden for them, and just take one thing off of their list,” she said.
Christus TMF Chaplain Malgorzata Majszczyk, also known as Sister Margo, said this year has been difficult for parents inside the NICU due to limited visitation rules.
“We were always able to have moms and dads and family members to be here and support,” she said. “So not being able to come and to see the babies, to support parents, it’s very difficult.”
But these gifts from the former NICU moms are “like bringing a joyful noise to the Lord and joyful noise to the children, to the mothers and babies.”
“Even though babies don’t know what is happening, their parents do and they will remember that somebody who went through this difficult time also remembers them and supports them,” Majszczyk said.
Read called having a child in the NICU for several months scary, emotional and isolating. Her son is now 8 years old and healthy.
“I can’t even imagine what it’s like for parents with babies in the NICU during the pandemic because they can’t even have visitors come in their room,” Read said. “We just wanted to bring some hope and joy to these moms, especially this year during this hard time.”
Each of the stockings featured four different gift cards for lunch, snacks, candy, blankets and more.
Read said if she had received a stocking during her time in the NICU, she would have been overwhelmed with joy.
“It’s all about your baby and being in the NICU,” Read said. “Just knowing there are people outside of the hospital walls that are thinking of you and caring for you — that’s a big deal.”
Rasberry said she hopes the stockings can show the NICU mothers that people outside of the hospital are praying and thinking about them.
“Just know that while your days may be long, it will pass by and be just a memory for you, but we hope that these stockings of hope will bring you just a little bit of joy this holiday season,” Rasberry said.
Her 7-year-old twin sons spent 103 days and 69 days in the NICU.
She hopes that the giving of stockings can inspire other moms to do this for their local NICU.