Sam Griffith says becoming Smith County judge would be like "another act of public service for me."
Griffith, a former Smith County Court at Law No. 3 judge, announced Tuesday that he is seeking the post in the March primary after County Judge Nathaniel Moran’s decision to run for Congress.
Moran said he would seek the spot held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, after Gohmert announced he would challenge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the GOP primary.
Smith County Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin also has announced he is seeking Moran's seat.
“I’ve been blessed to be your public servant for decades,” he said Tuesday on the steps of the Smith County Courthouse. “I’ve spent my years serving you, I've spent my vacation days serving where the Lord had called me to be, (and) today, I'm announcing I filed to run to be your county judge.”
Griffith has lived on his family farm, bought in 1872, in Smith County for a large portion of his life. He graduated from Gladewater High School and went on to earn degrees from Stephen F. Austin State University and his law degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
He said he began his law career in 1986 in Tyler as the briefing attorney for the state's 12th Court of Appeals. Griffith later was a trial lawyer for a decade and then the first judge for County Court at Law No. 3.
Griffith said he has served his community through having taught the U.S. Constitutional Law and American Exceptionalism and preached the gospel in multiple countries, is a part of Evangelizing Africa Through Business Empowerment and Agriculture, co-founded the Texas Minority Coalition, helped create the East Texas Food Bank Garden, and much more.
Griffith said he has served others through the nonprofit organization Evangelizing Africa Through Business Empowerment and Agriculture and by co-founding the Texas Minority Coalition and helping create the East Texas Food Bank Garden, among other endeavors.
He said the county is in good shape because of the work Moran has done, and said his goal is to continue being someone who can help the county through building relationships, solving problems and offering leadership.
“I think we are blessed in Smith County that we have a great Commissioners Court,” Griffith said. “We have a great county judge (and) we have wonderful judges, so the trick is to keep everything going smoothly so that the progress we’re making will go unabated.”
As someone who had lived in Smith County forever, he said he would be a good fit for the position, adding that it's important to have someone who knows the people and has a good reputation.
“After a lifetime of public service, I felt called to this open seat,” Griffith said.