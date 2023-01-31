Rain and freezing rain will become more widespread across East Texas throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to local meteorologists.
Smith County remains under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport.
Smith and other counties under the warning are expected to see "significant ice accumulation" up to half an inch, according to CBS19 meteorologist Chandlor Jordan. Western counties under a winter weather advisory may only see trace accumulations of ice up to one-tenth of an inch. Still, drivers should use caution throughout East Texas as they travel on bridges, overpasses or any type of elevated surface, Jordan said.
Jordan said temperatures will continue to be under freezing in Smith County so drivers should use caution when traveling Tuesday afternoon and night and into Wednesday.
"Thick cloud cover and the consistent rain or freezing rain will have temperatures hover around freezing," Jordan stated. He added that Smith County could see a lull in freezing drizzle Tuesday evening but widespread rain and freezing rain will continue in rounds Wednesday morning.
"By the afternoon, our airmass will thaw out. This will turn rainfall into a liquid, effectively ending our winter weather threat. It will help wash away the leftover ice," Jordan said. "Only our western counties should worry about additional ice accumulations (Wendesday) afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the mid-30s."
Jordan advised remaining cautious on the roads Wednesday as "bridges and overpasses will be a little dicey no matter where you are," he said, especially in Tyler and west of it.
Thursday will see more widespread heavy rain and thunder, but temperatures will be above freezing and no severe weather is expected, Jordan said. Temperatures will rise to the 40s by Thursday. By the evening, there will be some leftover showers but East Texas will start to dry out, Jordan said.
Jordan said snow is not expected during the entirety of the winter weather event.
East Texas will see sunshine on Friday with temperatures in the 50s.