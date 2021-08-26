With the demolition of the Harvey Convention Center, the city is now making commemorative bricks available for sale.
A brick can be bought for $50 at the Rose Garden Center, located at 420 Rose Park Drive. Purchases can be made with a check or money order.
“Leading up to the demolition ceremony, we had multiple inquiries from residents and visitors who used the facility for decades, who wanted a keepsake of the iconic building,” said Leanne Robinette, director of parks and recreation. “We thought having an actual piece of the building would be a great way to allow them to have a little piece of that history.”
Demolition of Harvey Convention Center began on Aug. 2 with a ceremony. Once demolition is complete, a new conference center will be built.
The new Rose Complex will have a lot of new features such as 60,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a large outdoor area for events and a 3.5 acre greenspace.