RUSK — School spirit was in the air as parents, students and staff packed the Rusk coliseum to meet the 2021 fall varsity athletes and coaches on Monday at the annual Meet the Eagles event.
The event, organized by the Athletic Booster Club, is a way to recognize all athletes participating in football, cheer, volleyball, cross country, tennis, and sports medicine, as well as the coaches.
Athletic Booster Club president Lauree Threadgill said it was a fun way to start the year and get everyone excited for a new school year and the upcoming sports seasons.
“The booster club feels it is important to recognize the athletes because of their hard work and dedication throughout the season. We want them to know we appreciate their dedication to the school and their sport,” Threadgill said. “I think when you do things like this for the athletes it makes them want to do well and achieve their goals. Plus, it gets them excited for the new season.”
Senior football standout Caleb Ferrara said the event means a lot to athletes and especially seniors.
“It means a lot to have this moment with everyone because we all grew up together and it’s almost like that last reunion you know for sure that you will all have together,” Ferrara said. “It’s a little sad for sure, but I’m so ready for our season to start so we can all have one last go around before it’s all said and done.”
Fellow senior Kara Wofford echoed those sentiments.
"This event is very important not only to the athletes but the community as well. Representing our teams and schools gives us a sense of pride and confidence to know our hard work pays off,” Woffford said. “Although being a senior gives me mixed feelings, I am very proud of how far I have come throughout my high school career. Meet the Eagles is a very special night for us because it showcases all of our accomplishments and what we stand for individually in our sports.”
Wofford said high school sports plays a huge part in a community and is an integral part of bringing people together.
“In my opinion, the school body comes together as a whole when it comes to sports. From support in the crowd, good luck wishes throughout the day, and celebrations after we win, sports has a spot in all our hearts, athlete or not,” she said.
As a special highlight to the evening, Rusk Mayor Ben Middlebrooks was on hand to proclaim Aug. 16, 2021 as Rusk High School Baseball Team 2021 UIL Region 3 4A Baseball State SemiFinalist Day.
Middlebrooks presented the proclamation to baseball head coach Ross McMurry in honor of the baseball team advancing to the state championship earlier in the year.
For more information, visit the Rusk Athletic Booster Club Facebook page.