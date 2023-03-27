A Flint resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 200X Cash Blitz.
The ticket was purchased at Uncle’s 130203, located at 6601 FM 307, in Midland.
This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Offering more than $145 million in total prizes, the overall odds of winning any prize in 200X Cash Blitz are one in 3.68, including break-even prizes.
Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $36.6 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $79.9 billion in prizes to lottery players, according to the Texas Lottery.
Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $30.6 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $207 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.
The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions, Lotto Texas, All or Nothing, Texas Two Step, Pick 3, Daily 4, Cash Five and scratch ticket games.