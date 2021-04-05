A Flint man who police say struck a family's vehicle on Easter Sunday afternoon in Tyler was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge.
Garrett Byrd, 35, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released Monday on a $500 bond, according to online jail records.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said Byrd's vehicle crossed over into eastbound traffic and hit a car, which then turned over, in the 1500 block of Grande Boulevard.
A family of four inside of the other vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, Erbaugh said.