A Flint man who police say struck a family's vehicle on Easter Sunday afternoon in Tyler was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge. 

Garrett Byrd, 35, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released Monday on a $500 bond, according to online jail records.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said Byrd's  vehicle crossed over into eastbound traffic and hit a car, which then turned over, in the 1500 block of Grande Boulevard. 

A family of four inside of the other vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, Erbaugh said. 

 
 

