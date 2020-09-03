The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning alert for Smith County until 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
According to NWS, people should not travel unless they are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.
A flash flood is a dangerous and life-threatening situation, NWS said.
Smith County reported on its Facebook page high water over the road on County Road 1125 (Greenbriar Road), just north of County Road 1113 (Lake Placid).
People should not drive over high water crossings, the county statement read.