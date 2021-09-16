With the weekend approaching, here are five fun things you can do this weekend in the Tyler area.
Ghost tour at the Tyler Public Library: Want to find out if the Tyler Public Library is haunted? This is your chance. From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 the library will be having self-guided ghost tours. With the use of QR codes, participants can tour the library and get introduced to fictional ghosts spotted by the library’s anonymous ghost hunter. When asked, the library took the final stance of “no comment,” so these ghosts may or may not haunt the library. There will also be a drawing for a $500 gift card that will go to one lucky winner. The directions for entering the drawing are given on the ghost tour and the winner will be contacted on Oct. 16. Happy ghost hunting!
Go see some pets in the park: On Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Burgfeld Park people can come out and have fun at the annual Pets in the Park event, sponsored by Pets Fur People. The Blessing of the Animals will begin at 10:30 a.m.. People and their pets are invited to come out and enjoy the day. Pet contests will be held throughout the day, including the Weenie Dog Races. There will also be areas for kids, face painting, food trucks, raffles and more. For more information call Gayler Helms at (903) 360-0253
New exhibits opening at Discovery Science Place: On Saturday at 10 a.m. in celebration of Natural Museum Day the Discovery Science Place will be opening two new exhibits for visitors to enjoy. These include Project Tornado and Hometown Vet Clinic. These exhibits offer kids an interactive experience and teach them about different areas of science and careers they could have. Admission to the museum will be only $5 for every visitor on Saturday.
Bullard Red White and Blue Festival: This Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bullard will host their event in support of veterans and first responders. There will be three locations for the event this year which include Downtown Bullard, the American Freedom Museum at The Brookhill School and the Military car show on Hwy. 69. People can park at Bullard High School and take a shuttle to any of these locations. Downtown will feature vendors, kids zone, performances, things for veterans and first responders and more. New this year is Wine on Main hosted by M6 winery next to the City Hall. Wine tastings will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m..
Support a cause at a run/walk: If you love being active or are passionate about supporting causes such as childhood cancer, autism or suicided awareness there are three events you could go to this weekend.
- Out of the darkness suicided awareness walk: This event is to draw attention to the fight for suicided prevention. The walk is is taking place on Sept. 18 at the recreational trails of Rose Rudman Park, 450 Shiloh Rd. Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. Registration is encouraged prior to the event but will also be offered at 9 a.m. the morning of. For more information visit https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=7904
- Tyler Run for Autism: This event is in support of children with Autism and will take place on Sept. 18 at Pollard United Methodist Church, located at 3030 New Copeland Rd. Opening ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m., if you wish to register the day of get there at 7 a.m.. To register before the event and for more information visit https://www.tylerrunforautism.com/
- Tyler Gold Run: This event is in support of ending childhood cancer and will take place on Sept. 18. There will be a 5K, 10K and fun run. For more information about the event and to register go to https://www.tylergoldrun.com/