FitSteps for Life has now expanded its mission to include not just cancer patients, but all individuals living with a chronic illness.
The organization will be hosting at special ladies’ luncheon this week designed to engage and inspire women with specific health concerns and who wish to improve lifelong wellness.
FitSteps for Life, the signature program of Cancer Foundation for Life, is a free-of-charge medical exercise program and will now be assisting patients with arthritis, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, multiple sclerosis, myositis, organ transplantation, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, and other chronic health conditions, according to Executive Director Jennifer Selman.
“The FitSteps program and its expanded mission are increasingly important as 30-40% of health outcomes depend on community-based opportunities to stay healthy, not on medical care,” Selman said. “Additionally, having a chronic health condition but little access to healthy activity dramatically increases the likelihood of developing a secondary condition; not from the condition itself but from a lack of healthy movement.”
Selman said the program was a way to bridge the gap and allow individuals a space where they feel comfortable.
“FitSteps for Life bridges the gap so that medical exercise is available equally to people with all chronic conditions and physical abilities. Individuals with physical disabilities, limited mobility, aging-related issues, or issues related to their health diagnosis will have their needs met with equipment and programming designed specifically for them,” she said. “They will be among others who share similar challenges in a facility designed specifically for them.”
Programs are led by medical exercise specialists who have obtained a four-year college degree in a health-related discipline, like exercise science or kinesiology. They are trained to work specifically with individuals with chronic diseases.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the organization will host “Put Your Best Foot Forward,” a special ladies’ luncheon at the Potpourri House which will feature health messages from Sasha Davis, MD, and Barbara Hass, PhD, along with one family’s journey with FitSteps for Life as told by luncheon co-chairs Janie Clapp, of Janie’s Cakes, and her daughter, Katherine Crow.
“This luncheon is designed to educate and engage women regarding FitSteps for Life and its expanded mission, emphasizing the power of movement in managing chronic health conditions and maintaining a healthy life for all women,” Selman said. “It also serves as a ‘friend-raising’ event to advance fund development, awareness, and stewardship.”
Selman said she hopes to serve even more people through the newly expanded mission.
“My greatest hope is that we continue our life-changing work to support those who need us most,” she said. “As we move forward with a newly expanded mission, we hope to serve even more people and reach new heights in hope and healing.”
The luncheon will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Potpourri House located at 3320 Troup Highway, Suite 300.
FitSteps for Life has centers throughout East Texas including Bullard, Jacksonville, Lindale, and three in Tyler, with a fourth scheduled to open in November inside the new Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute.
For more information, visit the FitSteps for Life webpage.