Editor’s Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is highlighting Black leaders and community members in celebration of Black History Month.
UT Tyler’s first year as a soccer program was in 2002.
The program just completed its 21st season on the pitch — all but two finishing with a winning record (and just one game under .500 in those two seasons).
The Patriots have had just one head coach during that time, and his name is Kenny Jones.
Jones grew up in Conway, Arkansas.
“I always tell people I’m from a small town between Toad Suck and Pickles Gap,” Jones said with a laugh.
Jones said he was right down the street from Hendrix College and remembered going to their basketball games, especially against crosstown rival Central Arkansas, where NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen played in the mid-to-late 1980s.
But Jones didn’t play basketball or football or baseball at a competitive level. He gravitated toward soccer, and little did he know, it would change his life.
“It was really funny because no one knew anything about soccer, especially in Conway, that I’m aware of,” Jones said. “I didn’t know anything about it. It hadn’t really started on a club level. They had recreational soccer, and I didn’t even really think about that.
“The only reason I even got started was my uncle, who is basically the same age; he’s about six months or so older than I am, he played. And I was like I want to play too. I think he played recreational and then the following summer after that maybe, they had an open tryout for a club team in Conway, and I was like, if he’s going, I want to go. That’s kind of how it all stated. I think I was U12, so I had to be like 11 or 10, somewhere in that age group when I first started kicking a soccer ball.”
In the 1980s in America, soccer wasn’t in the forefront as far as popularity, especially among Black American males. But despite being a minority in the sport, Jones said that didn’t deter him and he didn’t notice any specific challenges at the time.
“I was the only one, me and my uncle, and my brother played a little bit,” Jones said. “But there was not many other minority kids. Where I was from, in Conway, there weren’t even Hispanic kids or Asian kids. It was pretty much just me that played the sport.
“If there were any challenges, I didn’t realize it. I was just so focused on becoming the best I could be. I just didn’t realize it at the time, but there weren’t many. But at the same time, it was a very international based sport. There’s coaches from around the world, all of the different continents and countries. Coming up, I had coaches from overseas, so I really wasn’t thinking of it like that. I just thought I wanted to do the best.
“Soccer in itself was a fringe sport. Anyone that played, especially back then, it was considered the communist sport. But at the same time, soccer provided for me was an opening of what I possibly can do versus what I couldn’t do. When I was growing up, I was pretty closed into that community and not knowing the different opportunities out there. We were all kind of a family because we were a fringe sport. We were all together, and we were playing soccer. We weren’t playing basketball, baseball or football; we were playing soccer. There was a sense of community within that community, for sure.”
Jones said when he got to Conway High School, they were just starting a soccer team, and his coach, Tom Poe, also coached the club team at Hendrix College. Jones said he played on both his high school team and the college club team when he was in high school, which he said opened his eyes to something else.
“I was playing with college-aged students, and that’s really the only introduction to college that I had,” Jones said. “Because I didn’t think about going to college or anything like that, especially a college like Hendrix, the proverbial Harvard of the South if you asked any of the professors at the time. That was the reputation for Hendrix at the time. So especially going to a school like Hendrix, I had no inclination or just no idea that I would end of there. But I started playing club soccer there and that’s how I went to school there and finished my college there.”
Hendrix eventually transitioned from NAIA to NCAA Division III while Jones was in school.
After graduating from Hendrix, where he got his degree in psychology, Jones went and got his master’s at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Jones said he took a year off from school to try to figure out what he wanted to do, and when he was looking for grad schools, he came to Texas to look at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas at Arlington. He wanted to go into the school of social work.
In Little Rock, he started coaching club soccer. Jones was playing semi-pro soccer at the time, and a friend saw him play and asked him to coach a U12 boys team.
“And the rest is history,” Jones said. “I kind of got started from there.”
Coaching originally wasn’t a part of the plan for Jones.
“Social work was going to be my career path,” Jones said. “I was just doing some little coaching on the side, not having any formal licensing or anything like that. But when I started coaching the club team and dealing with the parents and kids on more of a long-term basis, I realized that my social work and psychology, all of those things came into play working with any group. I just realized that this is a great way that I can pursue something and combine something that I really loved at the time.”
Jones eventually did some volunteer coaching at Hendrix. He then made his way to Dallas and started volunteering at the University of Dallas.
Stefanie Webb, who has been the women’s soccer coach at UT Tyler since 2005, was the women’s soccer coach at the University of Dallas from 1997-2004.
“It was like 1998 or somewhere in there where I started there as a volunteer,” Jones said. “And then the following year, they had the head coach for the men’s job open up, and I took that.”
Jones was the head men’s soccer coach at the University of Dallas from 1999-01, leading the Crusaders to a record of 22-28-4.
“It was really funny because I think Dr. (Howard) Patterson at that time, around 2000-01, UT Tyler just started with the idea of coming up with athletics at the university, and he was a part of that,” Jones said. “They had just hired him not that long before. He was taking tours to other Division III campuses, and he stopped at the University of Dallas, and I had an opportunity to talk to him there. He has a long history of coaching college, and I had coached with some of his former players.
“And then in like 2002, one of my colleagues was talking about Dr. Patterson and what a great guy he was. I had applied for the position, not thinking really anything of it. But I did get a phone call. It was unexpected, but it was good.”
And then Jones got his introduction to Tyler.
“To be honest with you, I didn’t even know where Tyler was. I had no clue. I thought Tyler, to be honest, was in West Texas. Because when I moved to Dallas, I remember going west. And anything east, I was familiar with because I would go back to Arkansas. But I didn’t realize there was a 20. I was going on (Interstate) 30 all the way home. I didn’t realize there was all of this state south of 30. I was still young then too. And we didn’t have cell phones. We just had a general map, and even then, I just went by memory. I was just like hey, this how you get to Dallas from where we live. So I wasn’t even thinking about all of the different areas south of 30 or even north of 30 once you got into Texas.
“... I got here and saw the campus, and they were talking about the growth. I remember seeing that the soccer field wasn’t built at the time, but they said it was going to be built. I was like ‘OK, I’ve heard that before.’ I eventually got the job, surprisingly. And it just sort of took off from there. We had a lot of good success early on, and that was always a challenge to kind of maintain that.”
UT Tyler went 12-5-2 in the first season as a program under Jones in 2002. The next season, the Patriots were 19-1 overall and 14-0 in conference play.
“That 2003 team, we were 19-1 and had our first All-American,” Jones said. “We weren’t full members of the NCAA then, so there was a USCAA, United States Collegiate Athletic Association, and we became members of that and participated in their national tournament, and we ended up winning that whole thing.
“So having that run and going 14-0 in the American Southwest Conference in my second year, I’m like where do we go from here? The funny thing is people were like, ‘you will do it again.’ Well, 20 years later, we haven’t gone 14-0 in conference again. It just goes to show how hard it is.”
But the Patriots have still won at a high level. They went 7-6-3 this past season, and in 21 seasons at UT Tyler, Jones has a record of 231-92-45. Overall as a collegiate head coach, Jones is 253-120-49.
Jones said aside from the wins, what he appreciates is seeing what his players do after they are done playing. Geoff Sherman is now the principal at Tyler Legacy High School. Malek Bekka is the principal and executive director of consulting services, shareholder at EMA Engineering in Tyler. Tony Bowles is the head boys soccer coach at Rockwall High School and will be coaching the annual FCA All-Star soccer game.
And the list goes on.
“It’s been very fulfilling, for sure,” Jones said.
Jones and his wife, Hannah, will have been married for 10 years in July. They have two children, Maya, 7, and Jase, 5.