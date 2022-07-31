First Tee – Greater Tyler had a meet-and-greet at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club Friday to introduce their program to the Jacksonville area and begin recruiting coaches.
First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges, according to Program Director Starlia Skinner.
“By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life-skills curriculum, we create active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do,” she said. “We’re building game changers through our junior golf programs.”
Skinner said for over 10 years First Tee – Greater Tyler has been committed to helping providing all kids with access to opportunities for personal growth in a fun and safe environment through the game of golf.
“Experiences are our greatest teacher. First Tee believes in developing the ones that are just as fun as they are meaningful, where kids feel excited to grow, safe to fail and better equipped for whatever comes their way next,” she said. “Through our golf-based personal growth programs, we see kids build life and leadership skills that empower them in all areas of life, including school, friendships and eventually careers.”
Jacksonville resident Joey Herrington said he grew up on the golf course and is excited to volunteer as a coach for the program.
“I’ve been at this golf course since I was 12 years old. There used to be an older gentleman out here named Mr. Tolin that touched the lives of probably every golfer that is out here right now,” Herrington said. “If I could do nothing else, I want to be 1/100th of what he was.
“I want to try and pass it on. I have younger grandsons that I’m trying to pass that onto but if I could pass it on to someone else, I’d love to,” he added.
Herrington said it had been at least 14 years since Jacksonville has had an official youth golf program.
Skinner said First Tee – Greater Tyler hopes to fill that void.
“ Young kids need to be exposed to all sports, and golf is the hardest to get kids interested in. At First Tee, we make golf fun with competitive games and activities,” she said. “Golf teaches you so much more about real life as you must play the ball as it lies. Just like life, you do not always get the best deal.
“We have been wanting to expand south to empower more children on and off the course,” she said. “We are hoping that people who are passionate about golf, youth, or the community will consider volunteering as a coach. You don’t have to be an avid golfer to volunteer.”
First Tee — Grater Tyler is one of 150 First Tee chapters across the country and select international locations.
For more information, visit firstteegreatertyler.org.