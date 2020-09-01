A gathering at the square in downtown Tyler on Sunday raised awareness for a local Save Our Children group.
"We are out here because there is a big problem of human trafficking world-wide. It's the fastest-growing crime in the world," said Carly Waldrop, one of four organizers of the event. "We are being told we are a bunch of conspiracy theorists and feeding a bunch of lies. There is a problem with that. Human trafficking is not a conspiracy. When I talk about a billion dollars a year, that's worldwide. No, we are not a 'Q conspiracy theory' or anything like that, we are here for the children."
Waldrop said she became involved in the movement, #SaveOurChildren, about a month ago when she said it became a worldwide movement.
"We are from here so a few of us in East Texas wanted something big to come out of this, maybe a non-profit organization to help those who are victims of things like human trafficking," Waldrop said. "The big, big media is going to tell you all sorts of lies. People are coming together for the children and that is a problem with some people, they are going to try to divide us and say we are part of a conspiracy because they don't want the truth."
Candus Burkham was joined by her children, as her youngest, just 7, was using a bullhorn to chant "Children are not for sale" and other phrases, causing cars to honk in support.
"This has been something I started to recognize as young as nine. Over the years, I've gone to crisis centers and prayed with families," said Burham. "This support is beautiful and everyone is inspiring everyone else and it's going to go a lot further than just hanging outside with signs."
"What concerns me is the people who ignore us and ignore the signs, that can be heartbreaking and upsetting," she added. "We want everyone to know they have a safe place ... they are not alone."
The first rally, made up of about a dozen or so adults and children who held posters and lined South Broadway on Saturday afternoon, was held by a different group.