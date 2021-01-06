First responders from Smith County had no idea why they gathered at Patterson Tyler Dodge at 3120 S. Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler on Tuesday.
After the 12 listened to why they are worthy of an honor, the honor turned out to be use of a 2021 Dodge Ram crew-cab truck for four lucky winners who will split the use for a year.
All 12 were given other gifts as well.
The 12 nominees were from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the Tyler Police Department, the Tyler Fire Department and UT Health EMS.
The winners selected were Deputy Luis Sandoval of the Smith County’s Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Cory Chamberlain of the Tyler Police Department and Paramedic Juliana Castro, of UT Health East Texas EMS.
“Patterson Tyler is a longtime supporter of first responders in East Texas, and we are pleased to have this opportunity to celebrate all that they do for us,” said Kirk Wallace, Patterson Tyler General Manager.
Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler spoke about his three nominees.
“Jon Whitham has almost two years of experience with the department,” said Toler. “He has an amazing attitude and work ethic that is an example to others around him.
“Cory Chamberlain started the year (2020) assigned to the patrol division as a patrol officer. He is a 14-year officer and Police Training Officer. During the second half of the year, he did an outstanding job as a cross-training investigator in property crimes,” Toler continued. “Blake Kelley has four years of experience with the department. In 2020, he was recognized as the Officer of the Year for his dedication to DWI enforcement and hard work. He continues to focus his interest in DWI enforcement and recently attained a SFST (Standardized Field Sobriety Testing) certification.”
Smith County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Craig Halbrooks recognized three nominees.
“Deputy Michael Skinner ranks near the top of the agency for the number of DWI arrests, narcotics related arrests, and self-initiated activity,” said Halbrooks. “Deputy Francisco Oviedo is one of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Drug Recognition Experts. Deputy Oviedo routinely assists Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputies with DRE evaluations of suspects, but assists law enforcement agencies throughout the east Texas region with DRE evaluations
“Deputy Luis Sandoval is credited with leading the agency in narcotics seizures for the calendar year 2020,” Halbrooks added.
UT Health East Texas EMS CEO John Smith said “Last year to say was busy is an understatement, We broke records for 911 call volume, patients transported and along with all other first responders it was a very, very busy year.”
Smith said, “Juliana Castro has been serving the citizens of Tyler and Smith County for two years. Juliana is well-known for her kindness and compassion toward all of her patients. She is a constant advocate for the patient and their family, making sure her patient has the best experience in their emergency situation.”
He also nominated Perciliano Lizalde and Britt Lofton.
“Perciliano, also known as ‘Prez’ by his co-workers, has served for six years. he shows great knowledge and compassion for emergency medicine and was promoted to Field Training Officer for UT Health EMS. he has received compliments and praise from his patients and fellow coworkers about his dedication in the treatment of his patients. Prez is a mentor to all of those he works with and serves as an example of personal commitment to quality care,” said Smith.
Smith said of Lofton, “Britt has been serving the area for 11 years and in that time Britt has demonstrated exceptional clinical skills and leadership to all of the EMS caregivers. Britt was promoted to Field Training Officer and helps his fellow EMT’s and paramedics to be successful as first responders.”
Tyler Fire Department Chief David Coble talked about his nominees.
“Battalion Chief David Admire is a professional and competent fire officer. His caring nature and personality allows him to work well with others and his powers of observation are all qualities that make him an outstanding individual,” said Coble, who noted Admire has been with the department over 20 years.
“Captain Tracy Cheatham has worked for the department for more than 27 years. He distinguished himself by not only completing tasks given to him in a timely fashion, but he deliberately sought opportunities to go beyond expectations. many times, this tenacious mentality brought forth ideas that ultimately enhanced our current processes for our team and organization.” Coble said.
“Fire Marshal Paul Findley has worked with the department over 22 years and during that time he has continued to hold positions of increasing responsibilities. I have found him to be a quick study, ambitious leader and a terrific team player.”
Stephanie Villapudua gave $50 gift cards to Villa Montez and eight gift certificates for a five-course meal and “The Experience at Villa Montez.”
The 12 nominees will also receive free car detailing for their personal vehicles from Patterson Tyler Dodge.