Shunn Williams and his three daughters, Shundre’a, Makenzie and Raniyah, first met Tyler Police Department Sgt. Matt Leigeber in the park last month.
On Tuesday night, they shopped for toys, clothes and shoes at Walmart during the annual Blue Santa shopping spree.
The girls were doing their homework in the park, and they met Leigeber and their friendship began with saying hello to each other.
“And we’ve been friends ever since,” Leigeber said.
He even came over to their house for a campfire.
“He’s a great police officer; the first one I ever met to be so nice to people and generous to people,” Shundre’a said.
At Blue Santa, kids like the Williams sisters and first responders come together to search for Christmas gifts at Walmart. Each child, who is selected by a first responder, is given a $100 gift card for whatever they want.
Shunn Williams said it means a lot that Leigeber chose him and his daughters for Blue Santa.
“Me and Matt, we met at the park and we’ve been cool ever since,” Williams said. “It’s all about giving back. I’m big on giving back. I try to lend a helping hand, even though I don’t have it sometimes I still try. It’s about interacting with the community. If somebody sees me doing good, it might rub off on somebody else and they might do the same thing.”
He added that the girls were looking forward to their trip to Walmart.
“Just coming here in general, they’re all bouncing in the car,” he said. “They like ‘Daddy, we fixing to go shopping.’ It means a lot.”
Chuck Boyce, a community response officer with the Tyler Police Department, said friendships between the officers and families develop during Blue Santa.
“We get attached to these kids during Christmastime,” he said. “It’s the beginning of a new friendship.”
He said the officers look forward to the event just as much as the kids do.
Boyce said first responders typically only come together when bad things happen, but things like Blue Santa put the world into perspective.
“You’ll come out here and you just think you’re going to help a kid shop, but when that kids leads you down the pillow aisle with $100 and says ‘Hey, I want a pillow’ and we’re like, ‘Dude, you can have toys,’” he said. “And he’s like ‘Well I don’t have a pillow.’ You get a whole new perspective on life and what’s going on in our world is a little different.”
Ciara Dews, a mother of seven, has been coming to Blue Santa with her children for three years after Boyce gave her kids a badge and invited them.
“It means a lot to my kids. Every year, like the week before it’s time to go, they keep asking me, ‘Momma are we going to Blue Santa?’” she said. “They just be so excited throughout the week until the day come up.”
Her kids, who range in age from 2 to 11, searched for toys, Nerf guns, hot wheels cars and games. She said Blue Santa helps her focus on buying the necessities for Christmas.
“It is great and I’ve been trying to tell more and more people about it every year because it can help a lot of people out,” Dews said.
Due to COVID-19, this year's event was also divided up into two different dates and Walmart locations.
Boyce said a couple of the typical fundraisers were canceled. Masks and social distancing requirements were observed.
But despite the changes, Christmas cheer and joy was still in the air.
“This is a normal event. The smiles have been the same. They have not been tainted,” Boyce said. “At this moment in time we are back to normal other than the masks. The kids are smiling. They’re hollering, they’re laughing. For this brief moment, we’re back to normal.”