JACKSONVILLE — County Roads Rescue along with Commerce Street Drafthouse held the very first Furfest in Jacksonville on Saturday. More than 20 vendors filled the downtown street for the first-time event selling everything from handmade crafts to custom cups to baked goods, candles and more.
The event also included live music, a supply drive, raffle and food provided by the Drafthouse along with several animals on site ready to be adopted.
Special guest, Hiker, who has a miraculous survival story, was also on hand for the festivities. When Hiker was brought to the rescue months ago, he had been hit by a car and he had a head injury and visible tire marks down his body. He was not expected to survive. Thanks to the rescue who nursed him back to health and took care of his medical bills, Hiker is happy, healthy and ready for adoption.
According to County Roads Rescue Founder and Executive Director Dava Cooley Cook, the organization’s mission is to rescue the unwanted and abandoned animals in Cherokee County and provide rescue, rehabilitation and permanent placement for the animals. They also assist with spreading information and education with regards to animal welfare.
Cook hopes the event will help bring more awareness about the organization and why it does such important work as well as find some forever families for some of the currently available animals.
“I would love for people to know that we are here to provide resources for our county who has gone too long with little to no resources for the animals here. I would also love for people to know that we don’t just rescue animals, but we provide long term care for them as well. Whether this be training, or intense medical rehab. Whatever they need, we do our best to provide," she said. “This is why we really need as much community support as possible, so we can continue giving these animals exactly what they need to succeed and live a healthy life."
Proceeds from the event go straight to the organization’s general funds which helps cover operational costs and current vet bills with some of the funds going towards making improvements to the facility.
The rescue currently has more than 90 animals in their care with a litter of puppies on the way.
For more information or to make a donation, contact County Roads Rescue at 903-339-1312.