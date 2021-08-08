The first ever LGBTQ Health Fair in East Texas was hosted at the Special Health Resources Tyler Care Clinic in Tyler on Friday.
Jennifer George, SHR communications and marketing manager, said that Tyler Area Gays reached out to them to hold the event, and that all of the credit goes to them for getting this going.
All of the vendors at the health fair were either LGBTQ friendly or a part of the community themselves. TAG wanted this to support and represent the community that the health fair is for.
George added there have been instances where LGBTQ parents who are fostering children were not received warmly by pediatricians. TAG wanted to give the LGBTQ community the opportunity to find the quality care they deserve.
“Some people will try to fix what isn’t broken, and treat sexuality and not treat depression or things of that nature,” George said.
SHR’s main goal is to make health care accessible, so being able to co-host this event with TAG was an amazing opportunity. While this is only the first year for this event, it has been such an exciting thing to be a part of, George said.
When they first started planning the health fair, neither organization realized this would be the first of its kind in East Texas, George said. They were looking to partner and advertise with other LGBTQ health fairs in the area and realized there were none.
“We didn’t mean to make history, but we did and it’s a great history to make,” She said.
George said everything about the LGBTQ health fair makes her happy to host it. She added she is happy that SHR stands by their beliefs by continuing to help people find representation in the medical community.
“The company's core, making health care accessible, makes me so proud to bring that forward and to be able to provide services to people with humanity and dignity and respect,” George said. “I'm very proud of that. I'm past proud, I'm elated.”
Another plus of this event is getting to inform people about things such as HIV and the pill Prep to help prevent it, which is offered by SHR, she said.
It's important to remove the stigma that only gay men get this, especially when heterosexual women are the second fastest demographic of HIV cases annually, George said.
Resources at the event included hormone replacement therapy, pediatrics, primary care, women’s health, dental, behavioral health, vaccinations and more.
SHR also has HIV, STD and syphilis testing, infectious disease services, and substance abuse programs among many other things.
“We have this stigma in our mind and I want to break that,” George said. “I just want to provide quality, first choice care to as many as I can.”