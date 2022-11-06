For the 38th year, the First Christian Church Tyler invited the community to shop at its annual Happy Holidays Bazaar.
More than 50 vendors were in attendance at Saturday's event selling a wide range of items including baked goods, paintings, baskets, jewelry, Scentsy products, holiday décor, crafts and more.
“We’ve got a lot of good vendors,” said Zana Byers, who helped organize the event. “I’m really pleased with what we have this time."
She added there were many new and old faces among the vendors. Seeing new people get involved, and others continue to come back, is exciting, she said.
When it comes to the holiday bazaar, the church has always had “a good cross section” of items, making it a fun event for everyone, said Larry Gilliam, a facilitator of the event.
People come together annually in friendship and fellowship at the bazaar, which is one of his favorite parts, Gilliam said. It also is an opportunity for people to share their trades with others.
While the bazaar has not necessarily grown in size, it is still something many enjoy being a part of, Gilliam said.
“The new generation of shoppers just aren't coming to the craft shows anymore,” he said.
Many people now shop online rather than attending local events such as the bazaar, he said. While you can find almost anything online, the items sold at the bazaar are unique, and many are handmade.
Byers added that COVID-19 also had an impact on the size and growth of the event. While it hurt the bazaar a bit, the event is bouncing back, she added.
Along with the bazaar being an opportunity to shop and support local vendors, it also puts money back into the community. Funds raised at the event go toward the First Christian Church Mission Kitchen, the church's Disciples Women’s Ministries, the church's senior ministry and back to the vendors that participate.
Sheila Mathews, who is a part of Disciples Women’s Ministries, said the bazaar is the group's biggest fundraiser. The group was selling baked goods and other items at the event.
Disciples Women’s Ministries does a lot of fundraising for numerous different service projects, many of which are local, Mathews said.
“The one big thing is the monies that we raise go to do great works in the community,” Gilliam said.