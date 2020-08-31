A dog is safe after firefighters rescued it from a burning house in Henderson County Sunday afternoon.
According to Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Indian Gap in the Cherokee Shores subdivision to find a single-story family home with smoke coming from the roof vents and pushing out of the eaves.
People near the home said everyone was out of the house except the dog. The animal was found in a bedroom with a closed door and then removed from an outside window without injuries, the fire department said.
The fire was found in the kitchen area and attic and the blaze was extinguished quickly, PSFR said.
PSFR was assisted by Gun Barrel City Fire Department and Eustace Fire Department. The Red Cross responded to assist the residents.
The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire to determine the cause.