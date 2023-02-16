The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a large commercial building on fire near Lindale.
Lindale, Red Springs and Winona Fire Departments responded at 6:31 a.m. Thursday to a 30,000-square-foot building on fire in the 11700 block of County Road 497, north of Interstate 20.
Smith County Fire Marshal Chief Deputy Chad Hogue said the building belongs to Keyla’s Furniture and was used for cutting lumber and building furniture.
When firefighters arrived, the building was 90 to 100 percent involved with fire. There were no injuries. Hogue said fire crews were continuing to work as of 8:30 Thursday morning to extinguish the fire, which is enhanced by high winds.