BULLARD — Kathy Ramey said she believes everything happens for a reason.
“We’ll just roll with it and figure out a way to clean it up,” Ramey said, as crews worked to extinguish a massive fire that nearly leveled a home her family had been building for the past five years.
The blaze broke out around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday off FM 2493 south of Bullard, completely engulfing the home in flames, destroying it to a total loss. Ramey said her daughter, who attends Tyler Junior College, was getting ready for class when she saw the fire at the property. She immediately notified her father, Randy Ramey, who called fire crews right away.
No one was inside the residence at the time the fire started, and there were no injuries.
Ramey said the family moved to live inside the barn while working to save money for the construction of the home. Since they hadn’t moved in yet, the family fortunately did not have many belongings in the home other than her husband’s work tools.
The family had to sell three of their warehouses to raise money to keep up with the construction, Ramey said. There was no insurance on the house, as they were also using that money to pay for construction.
“This was supposed to be our retirement house, our dream house,” Ramey said.
Ramey said her husband had been supervising the construction of the house since it began five years ago. She said the construction was approaching its final stages with work continuing to complete the inside of the house.
Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department Chief Keith Tate said the department received calls for six other fires throughout the morning. Multiple units including Cherokee County, Smith County and other area fire departments responded to the fire at the Rameys’ home along with EMS crews and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“This is what we do,” Tate said. “There’s not much that we can do as far as saving property, but we will always do the best in trying to control what’s left and mitigate the situation.”
Tate said one of the adversities crews had in this fire was the lack of water, as the fire was extremely large. He said crews had to take a 10-minute back-and-forth trip to the nearest hydrant to reload their water tanks.
Even though the cause of the fire is still unknown, Ramey said she believes lightning might have caused the fire because there was a thunderstorm moving through at the time the blaze started.
The fire remains under investigation by the Cherokee County Fire Marshal’s Office.