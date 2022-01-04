Investigators were unable to determine the exact cause of a fire in the Chapel Hill area that left a 62-year-old woman dead in mid-December, officials announced Tuesday.
Teresa Kent died after a fire at her home on Rolling Pines Drive on Dec. 17.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said although the cause is listed as undetermined, the case is still open pending final autopsy and toxicology results.
“There has been no evidence to suggest that foul play was involved in this fire,” Brooks said in a news release. “We believe this was simply a tragic sequence of events that claimed the life of Ms. Kent.”
At 12:23 p.m. Dec. 17, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office arrived at the fire in the 15500 block of Rolling Pines Drive in the Chapel Hill area. Fire departments from Chapel Hill, Whitehouse and Jackson Heights then came on the scene.
Kent was found dead inside a bedroom of the residence. Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger pronounced her deceased and her body was ordered to receive an autopsy.
Officials determined the fire started in a bedroom, according to the fire marshal’s office.
Brooks said in December he thinks the blaze was not intentional.
He also said when firefighters arrived, they battled wind-driven flames and the roof started collapsing. At that point, the fire spread fast inside the attic and the battle against the fire became defensive.