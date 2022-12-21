Officials have concluded their investigation into a fire at a Tyler church earlier this week.
According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, fire investigators believe the fire Monday at Freedom Fellowship Church was unintentional.
Investigators believe the fire began in the northeast corner of the building around several electrical appliances that were plugged into an electrical power strip.
The initial call was received at 9:59 a.m. at 2915 S SE Loop 323. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames exiting the windows and front door of the building. Five engines and one ladder company, along with a battalion chief and two investigators responded to the scene.
The structure sustained significant damage to the room of origin, with smoke and water damage throughout. The fire department cleared the scene at approximately noon, with no injuries reported.