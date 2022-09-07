Crews have extinguished a large house fire south of Bullard.
The fire broke out off FM 2493 around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning, completely engulfing the home in flames.
There were no injuries, and no one was home when the fire broke out.
Homeowner Kathy Ramey shared this video of the fire with the Tyler Morning Telegraph, see below:
Ramey said the family had been building this home for the last five years and they were living in another space on the property. Since they hadn't moved in yet, the family fortunately did not have many belongings in the home other than her husband's work tools.
Ramey said they were still working on building and completing the inside of the home.
Cherokee County, Smith County and other area fire departments responded to the fire along with EMS crews and Texas DPS.
A tree fell on a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was parked as officials worked to control traffic at the scene of the fire. The vehicle was towed from the scene earlier this morning.