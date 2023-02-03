The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission shelter's storage room in Tyler is significantly damaged after the building caught fire Thursday afternoon.
The building, located at 601 E Valentine St., caught fire around 3 or 3:30 p.m.
Brian Livingston, with the nonprofit, said the blaze affected a majority of the shelter's storage room, where Hiway 80 stores their supplies like water and donations from people in the community.
He said the fire affected most of their supplies in this shelter, and the nonprofit is going to be in need of supplies. The Tyler Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.
