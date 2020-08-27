A fire at a Tyler apartment complex is under control and no one was injured after crews responded to reports of smoke and fire in an area below an upstairs balcony.
The Tyler Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Finley Apartments, located at 5621 Old Bullard Road, at about 11:10 a.m. Thursday
Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said firefighters responded quickly to the scene and extinguished the flames at 11:38 a.m.
Reports stated smoke and fire could be seen from an upstairs balcony. Firefighters gained access to the fire and prevented flames from going into neighboring units, Findley said.
Investigators with the Tyler Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire started in the area below an upstairs balcony, inside of an exterior wall space. Flames extended upward through the wall, into the attic area, where the firefighters were able to prevent further spread of flames.
The fire department responded with five engines, one ladder truck, a battalion chief, and two investigators. All units left the scene at 1:22 p.m.