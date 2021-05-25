A fire at an abandoned shopping center in downtown Tyler on Tuesday afternoon is under control and the cause is being investigated.
Tyler Fire Department crews responded to the fire at the building on North Spring Avenue behind the railroad crossing just before 4:50 p.m. Multiple fire engine trucks were on the scene with several firefighters.
Parker Stringer, a fire investigator with the Tyler Fire Department, said the cause of the fire is currently undetermined, and there were no injuries.
Stringer said the abandoned building has caught fire in the past as well.
Stringer said the fire was under control at around 5 p.m.