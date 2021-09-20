Tyler City Council will hold a final public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget at their regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. Following the public hearing, the council will vote on the adoption of the budget.
This year's budget for the City of Tyler follows the theme of “called to serve and protect.” Following this theme places more focus on the safety and responsiveness to citizens’ needs.
The 2022 budget equals a total of $212 million, a 5% increase from last year's budget which totaled $202 million.
The new proposed tax rate for the fiscal year 2022 budget is .2699 cents per $100 valuation, a 1.09 cent increase from last year.
With this increase, a yield of $1.73 million is expected. This will go towards the two new police officers, two new firefighters, a tower truck for firefighting and improved personal protective equipment, all of which will help keep Tyler safe.
Police and fire funding make up the largest portion of general funds spending in 2022. The Tyler Police department will have $30,316,060 directed towards them and the Fire Department will have $20,221,548.
Other things included in the budget are street and signal work, parks and Recreation additions and improvements, an increase in garbage collection cost and more.
“This budget continues our tradition of responsible government spending while accounting for our residents’ needs: smooth roadways, improved traffic flow, expanded drainage systems, upgraded water and sewer systems, and state-of-the-art public safety services,” said Tyler Mayor Don Warren. “It rebuilds and enhances public works and public safety as we come out of the pandemic.”
To see the City of Tyler fiscal year 2022 budget you can go to www.CityofTyler.org