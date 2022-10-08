Tyler's first and only Filipino food truck Kalesa House is preparing to bring its unique cuisine to the area in the near future.
The business, started by husband-wife team Matt and Lony Knight, began in early 2021 as a take-out and delivery set-up. However, hitting the road has always been a goal for the couple.
“It has been our dream for many years to open a food establishment, not just to share our passion for food, but the culture we both love,” Matt Knight said. “My wife is Filipino and has a love and passion for cooking and knows well how to combine flavors to get that South East Asian Island taste.”
Knight, who worked as a missionary in the Philippines for 13 years, said he also had a passion for Filipino food.
“If you haven't tried Filipino food, then you should. I firmly believe, it's the best that Asia has to offer,” he said. “And, our food is made with love from our home to yours."
The dream for Kalesa House began in 2019 and work began on their building. During the COVID-19 pandemic, progress began to slow down and the couple decided to focus on food to-go and delivery.
“COVID hit and with all the happenings of 2020 things were slow and ultimately, take-out and delivery became our focus and direction, which made sense for the time,” said Knight. “Now, it's time to hit the road and be mobile.”
Kalesa House will be doing just that in the next few weeks, and in style. A 1958 Arrow RV was converted into the food truck and will be pulled by Knight’s ’77 Chevy C10.
The menu offers a wide variety of Filipino comfort foods all of which have some sort of meat and rice or noodle combination. The menu also includes Filipino BBQ, spring rolls or Lumpia, dumplings, pork buns, as well as vegetables options such as Chinese style Chop Suey, stir fried mixed vegetables and Kalbasa, a coconut milk based squash and string beans which can be paired with white rice.
Knight said business has increased recently with customers driving from distance locations for a Filipino fix.
“The business has really taken off in the last few months, with people driving as far as Henderson, Chandler and Jacksonville. Filipino food is not a common cuisine in East Texas, especially in this area,” he said. “There are only a few of us around between Monroe and Dallas, so we are proud to represent.”
Knight said he and wife Lony are excited to bring the best of fresh, authentic Filipino food to the Tyler area.
“We work daily to present fresh food that again represents the home we both love. We use only the best ingredients for all of our recipes and it is made fresh upon order,” Knight said. “Cooking is our passion and we love to share our lives and culture with our neighbors and friends.”
Knight said he hopes to make his first stop at Landmark in Tyler.
For more information, visit the Kalesa House Facebook page.