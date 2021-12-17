JACKSONVILLE — The local Military Veteran Peer Network treated female veterans and their families to a special ladies’ night out Thursday at the Vet Resource House in Jacksonville.
The Military Veteran Peer Network (MVPN) is an organization sanctioned by the state to provide direct support to local veterans.
MVPN Assistant Volunteer Coordinator, and event organizer, Angela Erickson said the events are a good way to connect.
“Mental health is a top priority for MVPN, and the get-togethers we host truly have an impact on reaching our veterans and their families, allowing us to connect on a relatable level of understanding,” she said.
“This is our first MVPN Ladies Night. The event is for our women veterans, women spouses of veterans or immediate supporting family members of a veteran,” she said.
Erickson said it is important for the organization to do something special to honor women who have served.
“As women, we often lose ourselves in the craziness of parenting, work, spouses, home, life, etc. We’ve had awesome turnouts at our family friendly events, so we felt to wrap up the end of the year, we’d have a night dedicated for the ladies and have a good time fellowshipping,” she said. “The night will also allow us to reflect on the last year, brainstorm how to bring more of our veteran community together through next year and expand on any of the needs noticed among our local veteran community. More than a ‘ladies’ night,’ this is a night of recognition and unity, signing off to 2021 and leaping in to 2022”
Attendees were treated to refreshments provided by For the Love of Nutrition and a free makeover by Jessica Phillips with Mary Kay. The event also included games and prizes.
For the Love of Nutrition owner Jennifer Pacheco, whose late husband was a veteran, said the organization is close to her heart and she was happy to be a part of their events.
“It’s important to feel a sense of community here with our military and their family. In areas where there isn’t a base, this can be hard to do and the feelings of loneliness or thinking that others don’t understand what you are going through can be overwhelming,” Pacheco said. “MVPN is working hard to create a safe environment that is welcoming for our veterans and those that love them. These events help bring awareness and create a lifeline.”
Pacheco said she hopes her business is a place where veterans feel comfortable to open up and is glad she can direct them to MVPN if they need more.
“They serve, we serve. I want the community to know that they can walk in my business and have a listening ear and if they need more than that, I can help them get in contact with MVPN and other resources,” she said.
For more information, visit milvetpeer.net or call (903) 721-2078.