A federal appeals court denied a request Friday from Republican-led states to delay the lifting of an emergency health order the federal government has used for more than two years to quickly turn away migrants, including those seeking asylum, at the southwest border.
The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., denied a request from 19 Republican-led states, including Texas, that had asked the three-judge panel to delay lifting the order — known as Title 42 — on Dec. 21. The judges said the states’ request came too late in the process. The states could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Last month, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s use of the order to prevent people from accessing the asylum process is “arbitrary and capricious” and a violation of the law because it was not implemented properly. Sullivan ordered the Biden administration to immediately lift Title 42, then later agreed to give the federal government until Dec. 21 so it could make preparations.
The Biden administration said it would meet the Dec. 21 deadline, but it also appealed Sullivan’s ruling, saying it disagreed that Title 42’s initial implementation was illegal.
The CDC under the Trump administration invoked Title 42 in March 2020 — at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. — for the first time since its creation in 1944 and said it was a necessary step to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in immigrant detention centers, where many migrants are placed after they arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has since said that immigrants are not driving up the number of COVID-19 cases.
Immigration officials have used the health order more than 2 million times to expel migrants, many of whom have been removed multiple times after making repeated attempts to enter the U.S. Under Title 42, the recidivism rate — the percentage of people apprehended more than once by a Border Patrol agent — has increased from 7% to 27% since fiscal year 2019.
Sullivan’s ruling stems from a lawsuit filed in January 2021 by the American Civil Liberties Union and two Texas-based immigrant rights groups that argued Title 42 violated U.S. asylum laws and that the Trump administration used the pandemic as a pretext to invoke Title 42 and use it as an immigration tool.
Initially, the Biden administration had planned to lift Title 42 in May.
But when the CDC announced that it was letting the health order expire, Arizona and more than a dozen other states filed a federal lawsuit on April 3 in the Western District of Louisiana, asking a judge to stop the government from lifting Title 42. Texas filed a separate lawsuit on April 22 seeking the same thing.
In May, U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays in Louisiana blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42. The administration appealed, and that case remains pending in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott called the decision "reckless."
The governor received a briefing from Operation Lone Star agency leaders and toured the increased assets along the border ahead of the decision to end Title 42 expulsions this week.
According to a press release from the governor's office, Texas continues utilizing "innovative strategies along the southern border" to respond to the ongoing border crisis, including building a border wall, deploying gun boats to patrol the Rio Grande, positioning razor-wire at low-water crossings and high-traffic areas, installing container blockades to stem the flow of illegal crossings, and more.
"Now, more than ever, it is imperative that our law enforcement officers and Texas National Guard soldiers adopt innovative solutions needed to counteract President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week," Abbott said on Friday. "While the federal government abandons its constitutional duty to defend America and secure the border, the State of Texas continues taking unprecedented action to deescalate and decrease the influx of dangerous criminals, illegal weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl into our country. Stepping up to overcome extraordinary challenges is embedded in the spirit of Texas, and I have no doubt that the exceptional men and women serving Texans — and Americans — through Operation Lone Star will employ the best possible strategies to navigate the uncharted waters of President Biden’s escalating border crisis."
Abbott was joined for the briefing by Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, TMD Major General Win Burkett, and other Operation Lone Star leadership and local officials. During the briefing, Abbott and law enforcement officials discussed how Texas will continue enhancing border security efforts and strategies to address the drastic spike of an estimated 18,000 illegal crossings per day expected this week following the end of Title 42.
Abbott also visited Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers stationed along the border for Operation Lone Star and thanked them for their service to the people Texas to secure the border and keep our communities safe.
In response to the removal of the order, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued an emergency declaration Saturday night to address the surge in migrants crossing the southern border, citing the dangerous winter conditions and shelters lacking the capacity to meet the demand this week.
El Paso officials hope to leverage the emergency declaration to unlock additional resources and expand available shelters for migrants as evening temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing in the coming week.
Leeser said the influx of migrants has strained the city’s resources and his decision to make the declaration came as a response to protect those seeking asylum.