The Faulkner Skate Park is temporarily closed for construction beginning immediately. The construction is to expand the existing skate park and construct Phase II of the project, which will take 10 to 12 weeks, depending on the weather.
“We are excited to see Phase II implemented,” says Russ Jackson, Director of Parks, “When the plan is complete, we will have over 14,000 square feet of skating space, picnic tables and a viewing area for spectators.”
Phase I of Faulkner Skate Park was completed in 2019.
For additional information about Parks and Recreation, please visit our website at TylerParksandRec.com.